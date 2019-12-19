Jon Gonzalez and Jessica Gonzalez

Jon Gonzalez and Jessica Gonzalez are shown in this May 2018 file photo.

Local food trucks Calle Cruz Miami and Uprooted are leaving the Lynchburg area and moving to south Florida.

Jessica Gonzalez, who runs the trucks with her husband, Jon, said they are selling their home and moving to Florida to be closer to family. Until their home sells, they will continue to operate a couple days a week but will not be booking anything for the 2020 season, she said.

Uprooted opened in 2015, offering a twist on American fare. Calle Cruz Miami followed two years later with the aim of highlighting the melting pot of Miami cuisine.

Gonzalez said the food truck scene is not seasonal in other areas of the country and the couple has no desire to open a restaurant, so they want to locate to a state where they can operate all year.

She added she has multiple sclerosis and cannot easily tolerate cold weather.

"When I get too cold, I cannot walk. This year has been the hardest year yet. The cold makes it difficult to be a food truck owner and it makes it really difficult to be a mother who needs to be chasing kids," she said.

She said they love every customer who made it possible for the food trucks to be successful and said through this venture they have had the chance to serve at several venues, and festivals.

Without the community's support, she said they could not have made it this far and be confident enough to go to a city with a bigger market and bigger trucks.

"You have supported our family in so many ways and we are forever grateful for the love," she said.

