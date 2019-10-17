BWX Technologies announced Thursday its Nuclear Operations Group subsidiary was awarded an $806 million contract from the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program to procure materials to make naval nuclear reactor components.
Both the corporation and the subsidiary are based in Lynchburg. The firm has about 6,350 employees in the U.S. and Canada; most of its approximately 2,500 employees in the Lynchburg area are in the Nuclear Operations Group at the company’s Mt. Athos location.
"BWXT remains committed to fulfilling our mission to deliver the highest quality nuclear propulsion components to the U.S. Navy," BWXT President and CEO Rex Geveden said in a news release. "This award enables us to begin critical procurements for long-lead items to meet the rising demand for naval nuclear propulsion systems."
The contract has a $75 million value for fiscal year 2019 and another six annual options, each valued around $122 million, contingent on congressional appropriation. It comes on top of a $2.1 billion price agreement on new contracts with the Navy's Nuclear Propulsion Program, announced in February, to make components for nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers. The contract announced Thursday provides a signification portion of the material to make those components, BWXT said.
Earlier this month, BWXT announced it plans to restart and expand its production of a type of nuclear fuel, called TRISO. That work is expected to lead to hiring up to 60 new employees in Lynchburg over the next few years, BWXT said.
