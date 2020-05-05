Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies on Monday reported a higher quarterly profit and reiterated its full-year earnings guidance despite some business impacts from the coronavirus.
The nuclear-services company said it had GAAP net income of $75.5 million, or 79 cents per share, up 54% from $49 million, or 51 cents per share, during the same quarter of 2019.
BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) reports its earnings both under GAAP, a standard for reporting financial results, and as non-GAAP figures, which can include factors unrelated to the firm’s core business, primarily changes in pension valuation. Non-GAAP income for the quarter was $75.6 million, or 79 cents per share; the company did not make non-GAAP adjustments to net income in the first quarter of the previous year.
“We had a remarkably strong first quarter 2020 with record revenues and earnings led by growth in our naval nuclear manufacturing business. Nuclear Operations Group results were driven by the Columbia-class product line ramp-up combined with contract improvements and accelerated long-lead material production,” BWXT President and CEO Rex Geveden said in a news release.
Quarterly revenue reached a record for the first quarter of $542 million, up 30% from the first quarter of 2019.
BWXT, which has its corporate headquarters in Lynchburg, has more than 6,300 employees in the U.S. and Canada. Most of its approximately 2,700 employees locally are in the Nuclear Operations Group at the company’s Mt. Athos location. Its work includes supplying components for the U.S. Navy's Columbia-class submarines.
Although the coronavirus pandemic has impacted BWXT's business, particularly related to customers in the nuclear power industry, Geveden said the company's performance in the first quarter combined with cost reductions led management to reiterate its 2020 earnings guidance of $2.80 per share.
Geveden noted all 12 of BWXT's major production facilities are still operating and "the fundamentals of our long-cycle, essential businesses are unchanged."
On Friday, BWXT declared a dividend of 19 cents per share, payable June 8 to shareholders of record as of May 18.
BWXT formed in July 2015 after a split with Charlotte, North Carolina-based Babcock & Wilcox Inc. It supplies nuclear-energy components and services to the U.S. government and the commercial nuclear power industry, and it has a medical isotopes division.
