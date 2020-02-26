Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies ended 2019 with company record-high earnings and revenue.
The nuclear-services firm reported this week that it ended the year with GAAP net income of $244 million, or $2.55 per diluted share, up 7.49% from $227 million, or $2.27 per share.
Non-GAAP net income for the year was $251 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, up 5.02% from $239 million, or $2.39 per share.
BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) reports its earnings both under GAAP, a standard for reporting financial results, and as non-GAAP figures, which can include factors unrelated to the firm's core business, primarily changes in pension valuation.
"We had an exceptionally strong finish to 2019 that resulted in new highs in revenue, earnings and backlog for the year," BWXT President and CEO Rex Geveden said in a news release. "We continued to make solid progress on our strategic initiatives across the company, while delivering high-quality products and services to our customers."
Revenue for 2019 reached a company record high of nearly $1.9 billion, up 5% from 2018. The company's backlog of work stood at $5.3 billion at the end of the year.
For the fourth quarter, BWXT reported GAAP net income of $61.4 million, or 64 cents per share, up from $21.9 million, or 22 cents per share, in the previous fourth quarter. Non-GAAP income was $67.9 million, or 71 cents per share, down from $73 million, or 74 cents per share, during the same quarter the previous year. Fourth-quarter revenue was $501 million, up 5%.
On Friday, BWXT's board of directors declared a dividend of 19 cents per share, payable March 26 to shareholders of record as of March 9.
BWXT forecasts non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.80 for this year.
BWXT, which has its corporate headquarters in Lynchburg, has more than 6,300 employees in the U.S. and Canada. Most of its approximately 2,700 employees locally are in the Nuclear Operations Group at the company’s Mt. Athos location.
BWXT formed in July 2015 after a split with Charlotte, North Carolina-based Babcock & Wilcox Inc. It supplies nuclear reactor components, fuel and technical services to the U.S. government and has a medical isotopes division.
