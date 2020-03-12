The Wells Fargo at 4105 Boonsboro Road is set to close in June 10 as the bank continues to evaluate branch networks and adjustments.
Those who use the Peakland branch are advised to use the next closest branch about six miles away at 2304 Langhorne Road.
All services will be offered at that branch.
"Our team members are also a top priority and Wells Fargo will offer job search resources and other support as they transition to the next phase of their careers," Maegan Lewis, spokesperson for Wells Fargo & Company said. "As a Virginia state community bank, we value our customers, and it is our goal to make their banking experience as easy as possible. Wells Fargo offers many convenient ways to bank, with more than 248 branches and 470 ATMs located across Virginia.”
