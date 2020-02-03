BEDFORD — Blue Ridge Optics — a producer of high tech optic lenses used in aerospace engineering, medicine and surveillance — plans to expand its business and create additional jobs.
The Bedford County Economic Development Authority (EDA) issued a news release on Monday announcing the company’s plan to invest almost $695,000 in new equipment and real estate upgrades at its facility on Longwood Avenue in Bedford.
“Blue Ridge Optics is such a wonderful company and we are thrilled they keep growing,” said Traci Blido, Bedford County’s director of Economic Development. “I think companies like this are the bread and butter of our local economy. They start out small, pay well, provide training and then continue to grow and expand.”
According to the news release, the company is upgrading its electric infrastructure to increase power capacity to support additional manufacturing equipment that will be added at the facility. Once the upgrade is complete, the company will acquire new machinery needed to meet the requirements of its military and defense contracts.
“We’re proud of the success we’ve had in Bedford and appreciate the support provided by Bedford County and the town of Bedford,” Blue Ridge Optics’ General Manager Justin Siehien said in the release. “We’re pleased with our continued growth in the optics industry and are committed to remaining in Bedford for years to come.”
Blue Ridge Optics opened in 2006 and has grown annually at a rate of about 20%, according to the release. The company — which currently has 42 employees — manufactures precision thin films and fabricates high-end laser components which go into products including military defense systems, medical imaging sensors, mobile phones and manufacturing machinery.
“The Town of Bedford EDA recognizes Blue Ridge Optics as a premier high-tech employer within our municipality,” said Jonathan Buttram, chairman of the EDA. “I would like to congratulate Blue Ridge Optics on their continued growth and for their essential economic support for the Town and surrounding communities.”
In 2016, the company invested $1 million in real estate and new equipment to expand its operation — which added 15 jobs — and the company invested $750,000 in 2018 to develop a new product line at its facility.
Jasmine Jordan, Blue Ridge’s production planner, said the expansion is needed to keep up with increasing demand of the company’s products.
“The industry is growing and we are growing right along with it,” Jordan said. “It’s exciting to know that one of this industry’s leaders is right here in Bedford. We are thrilled with how things are going here.”
Jordan said the expansion will lead to the creation of 10 new positions at the company’s Bedford facility.
“We expect all 10 to be filled within the next year to year and a half,” Jordan said. “However, we already have started hiring and filling some of these positions.”
