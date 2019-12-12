Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. MAY START AS A BRIEF PERIOD OF SNOW AND SLEET. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN ONE HALF INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. * WHERE...SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...THE MAJORITY OF THE FREEZING RAIN WILL OCCUR BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 2PM. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&