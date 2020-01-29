Thank you for Reading.
BEDFORD — After hearing from officials with the city of Lynchburg about a proposed independent airport authority this week, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors has agreed to discuss the possibility of joining the authority at an upcoming meeting.
Officials with the city of Lynchburg this week invited Bedford County to become part of a proposed independent authority for the Lynchburg Regional Airport.
During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors' work session Monday, Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek, Lynchburg Airport Director Andrew LaGala and former Airport Director Mark Courtney presented the board with the city's plan to establish an independent authority for the facility.
The airport commission currently reports to city council, which appoints the nine members. Since 1990, the commission has advised the city on planning, organization and direction of the airport. An independent authority would be a separate, self-sustaining entity, LaGala said.
"The airport currently is one of many different departments in the city," LaGala said. "An independent airport authority would focus on just the airport, which would allow us to operate like a business instead of a department."
In October, Lynchburg City Council voted 6-1 to approve a resolution directing the airport's commission to create a plan outlining details of how an independent authority would operate.
The airport — which is located in Campbell County — has been owned and operated by the city of Lynchburg since 1931. Lynchburg Regional Airport is the only commercial service airport in Virginia not overseen by an independent authority, according to Svrcek. Svrcek and airport officials are meeting with officials in surrounding counties to gauge their interest in serving on the proposed airport authority. Svrcek said she met with the Amherst County Board of Supervisors in December and is scheduled to meet with the Campbell County Board of Supervisors and Appomattox County Board of Supervisors in February.
"The city wants to know who might be interested right now," Svrcek said. "This would not obligate you to join the authority, but it would bring you to the table regarding the growth and future development of this regional transportation and economic asset."
LaGala said the airport — which has an average of seven daily departures — has an annual operating budget of about $2.8 million and generates about $225,000 in surplus annually.
"The airport is financially healthy," LaGala said. "The airport also has sufficient operating and capital reserves to operate for more than a year."
LaGala said passenger traffic increased about 25% from the same period last year and airport officials expect continued growth at the facility.
"There has been a big uptick in traffic, which is a big deal," LaGala said. "I think this would be a good time to establish an independent authority to manage this growth."
LaGala said the airport’s current operating model is seen as dated within the airport industry, and an authority could streamline the airport’s decision-making process.
“After the board makes a decision, we have to then go to the city council for approval," LaGala said. "We need to be able to make quicker decisions to remain competitive."
Courtney said a business-like process also would be more attractive to potential new airlines. Currently, American Eagle Airlines is the only airline serving the airport with flights to and from Charlotte, North Carolina. After 9/11, the airport lost service with United to Dulles International Airport, and in 2011, Delta discontinued service to Lynchburg.
“We’re not able to be nimble,” Courtney said. “We need to operate as a small business.”
Courtney said each county that joined the proposed airport authority would appoint a set number of directors to the board.
"This airport is a regional asset," Courtney said. "We want to take a regional approach. As your county grows, your airport needs to grow and the most compelling reason for you to join is so you have a say in this airport's future."
District 4 Supervisor John Sharp questioned why Lynchburg would consider giving up a major asset like the airport.
"If you run the airport as an independent agency there is less accountability to the taxpayers," Sharp said. "I'm not sure less accountability to the citizens is a good thing or not."
Sharp also questioned what financial obligations Bedford County would have to the airport if it joined the authority. Currently, the airport is funded by the city of Lynchburg.
"Who picks up the shortfall?" Sharp asked.
LaGala said that as long as the airport continues operating at a surplus there would be no financial obligation to Bedford County or any other authority members.
District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott suggested the board discuss the possibility of joining the airport authority at an upcoming meeting.
"I'm definitely interested in hearing more about this," Scott said. "I would like to see a resolution that at least says we are interested in discussing the idea further."
