County Smoak, a locally owned barbecue catering business, will be opening a brick-and-mortar location on Timberlake Road.

The restaurant will open at the end of March or early April in the former Uncle Joe's Donuts location at 7423 Timberlake Rd.

County Smoak is owned by Ken and Jess Hess, who are classically trained chefs who started at the Culinary Institute of America and have been in Lynchburg since 2016.

For the past year, County Smoak has been operating out of a "pop-up shop" at the World Famous Stadium Inn at 3007 Fort Ave.

Ken Hess worked for 10 years at the Greenbrier, where he discovered his passion for barbecue.

"Our menu aims to honor the craftsmanship and diversity of American BBQ, promote Virginia’s (somewhat) forgotten bbq legacy and feature Virginia-sourced products as often as possible," Jess Hess wrote in an email Friday. "Guests can expect a respectable Texas Brisket, smoked Chicken with Alabama White Sauce, Carolina Pulled Pork, St. Louis Spare Ribs and a variety of sides, sauces and pickles all made in-house."

