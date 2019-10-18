Bank of the James Financial Group, the Lynchburg-based parent company of Bank of the James, reported Friday a higher third-quarter profit of $1.47 million, or 34 cents per share, up 5% from $1.4 million, or 32 cents per share, the previous year.
The bank's new full-service Rustburg branch at Virginia 24 and U.S. 501 is planned to open during this fall, and the company just opened a Lexington office.
While ongoing expansion efforts have increased costs, the investment is paying off, said Bank of the James President and CEO Bob Chapman.
Commercial lending has been increasing, and the firm is having a banner year for earning mortgage revenue, with most of it coming from outside the Lynchburg region, Chapman said.
"All of this is attributed to the people that are working hard to make our bank successful, and that's what it boils down to," Chapman said.
Net loans stood at $551.01 million at the end of September, up from $530.02 million at the end of December. Total assets rose to $708.11 million from $674.9 million, while deposits increased to $633.03 million from $612.04 million at the end of December.
Stockholder equity increased to $61.04 million.
The company's net interest margin, defined in general as interest earned on loans minus interest paid on deposits, was 3.75%, down from 3.8% the year before.
The company plans to pay a dividend of 6 cents per share, payable Dec. 13 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 29.
Founded in 1999, Bank of the James has offices in the Lynchburg region plus Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington and Roanoke.
