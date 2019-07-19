The Lynchburg-based parent company of Bank of the James reported Friday a higher second-quarter profit of $1.38 million, or 31 cents per share, up about 6% from $1.3 million, or 30 cents per share, during the second quarter last year.
In June, Bank of the James opened full-service banking locations in Charlottesville and Roanoke. The company plans to open a new Rustburg office this year and recently has expanded into Lexington as well. These expansions contributed to noninterest expenses -- a category that includes employee salaries, benefits, equipment costs and more -- rising 12.61% year-over-year, to $5.98 million in the second quarter, according to a news release from the company.
But Chief Financial Officer Todd Scruggs told The News & Advance the bank also saw strong loan growth during the second quarter. Loans increased $16 million in that quarter alone to $551.97 million, a record high for the company.
In the news release, Bank of the James President and CEO Bob Chapman said, "It was particularly encouraging that even with higher operating costs, our Company reported higher year-over-year earnings that reflected increasing productivity of our established team and assets."
Deposits rose nearly 1 percent from the end of 2018 to $617.18 million. Total assets at the end of the second quarter were $690.1 million, up 2.25% from the end of 2018.
Bank of the James’ net interest margin, generally defined as interest earned on loans minus interest paid on deposits, was 3.82 percent. Stockholder equity increased 7.45% from the end of 2018 to $59.25 million.
Founded in 1999, Bank of the James has offices in the Lynchburg region plus Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington and Roanoke.