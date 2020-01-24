The Lynchburg-based parent firm of Bank of the James reported Friday an increased fourth-quarter profit and a record-high annual profit in 2019.
Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) said in a news release it had fourth-quarter net income of $1.52 million, or 35 cents per share, up 2.7% from $1.48 million, or 34 cents per share, during the same quarter in 2018.
The bank company closed 2019 with $5.61 million in profit, or $1.28 per share, for the full year, up 5.85% from $5.3 million, or $1.21 per share, during 2018. That marks the highest-ever annual net income for the company, which was founded in 1999.
During 2019, Bank of the James expanded into Lexington and Rustburg, added a second office in Roanoke and relocated a Charlottesville office to upgrade it to a full-service branch.
As signs of success, Chief Financial Officer Todd Scruggs pointed to the bank's interest income -- revenue from loans, mortgages and other assets -- which rose 10.55% from 2018 to 2019 and its noninterest income -- primarily generated by fees charged by a bank -- which increased 37.31%.
"It just shows that we think the expansion's paying off," Scruggs said in an interview.
The bank's total assets stood at $725.39 million at the end of the year, up 7.48% from the previous year. Net loans totaled $573.27 million, up 8.16%, while deposits rose 5.93% from $612.04 million to $649.46 million. Stockholder equity increased to $61.55 million.
The company’s net interest margin, defined in general as interest earned on loans minus interest paid on deposits, was 3.63% at the end of the year, down from 3.8% the year before.
The company plans to pay a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable March 20 to shareholders of record as of March 6. That dividend is a penny higher than its previous quarterly dividend and comes on the heels of a special one-time cash dividend of 4 cents per share paid to shareholders Dec. 23.
In the fourth quarter, Bank of the James repurchased 21,000 shares of its stock at an average price of $14.94. The company has been authorized by its board of directors to purchase up to 65,000 more shares this year.
Reach Busse at (434) 385-5534.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.