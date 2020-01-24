Bank of the James

The Bank of the James building in downtown Lynchburg.

The Lynchburg-based parent firm of Bank of the James reported Friday an increased fourth-quarter profit and a record-high annual profit in 2019.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) said in a news release it had fourth-quarter net income of $1.52 million, or 35 cents per share, up 2.7% from $1.48 million, or 34 cents per share, during the same quarter in 2018. 

The bank company closed 2019 with $5.61 million in profit, or $1.28 per share, for the full year, up 5.85% from $5.3 million, or $1.21 per share, during 2018. That marks the highest-ever annual net income for the company, which was founded in 1999.

During 2019, Bank of the James expanded into Lexington and Rustburg, added a second office in Roanoke and relocated a Charlottesville office to upgrade it to a full-service branch.

As signs of success, Chief Financial Officer Todd Scruggs pointed to the bank's interest income -- revenue from loans, mortgages and other assets -- which rose 10.55% from 2018 to 2019 and its noninterest income -- primarily generated by fees charged by a bank -- which increased 37.31%. 

"It just shows that we think the expansion's paying off," Scruggs said in an interview.

The bank's total assets stood at $725.39 million at the end of the year, up 7.48% from the previous year. Net loans totaled $573.27 million, up 8.16%, while deposits rose 5.93% from $612.04 million to $649.46 million. Stockholder equity increased to $61.55 million.

The company’s net interest margin, defined in general as interest earned on loans minus interest paid on deposits, was 3.63% at the end of the year, down from 3.8% the year before.

The company plans to pay a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable March 20 to shareholders of record as of March 6. That dividend is a penny higher than its previous quarterly dividend and comes on the heels of a special one-time cash dividend of 4 cents per share paid to shareholders Dec. 23.

In the fourth quarter, Bank of the James repurchased 21,000 shares of its stock at an average price of $14.94. The company has been authorized by its board of directors to purchase up to 65,000 more shares this year.

