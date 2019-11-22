The Lynchburg-based parent company of Bank of the James on Friday announced it will pay a special one-time cash dividend to shareholders.
The dividend of 4 cents per share will be paid on Dec. 23 to stockholders of record as of Dec. 9. It comes in addition to Bank of the James Financial Group's regular quarterly dividends of 6 cents per share this year, bringing the total dividend payout for 2019 to 28 cents per share.
Bank of the James also announced it will increase its quarterly dividend in 2020 from 6 to 7 cents per share.
Although Bank of the James has paid special stock dividends in the past, Friday's announcement marks the first time it has paid a special one-time cash dividend, said Bank of the James President and CEO Bob Chapman.
"We are encouraged by our results to date in 2019," Chapman said in a news release.
Founded in 1999, Bank of the James has offices in the Lynchburg region plus Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington and Roanoke. It most recently opened a Rustburg branch at the intersection of Virginia 24 and U.S. 501 on Nov. 13.
