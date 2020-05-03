The family-owned Coleman Farm Supply on Main Street in the town of Appomattox has been serving its customers for more than 70 years, and although the farming and agriculture business continues to evolve, the store is evolving right alongside it.
The store began as Coleman’s Feed and Seed in the mid-1940s, founded by Twyman Coleman, and was located in a warehouse down the street from where the current store, built in 1953, sits at 152 Main Street in Appomattox.
According to current owner Ron Coleman, who is Twyman Coleman’s grandson, the ever-changing fertilizer industry brought transitions to the store between generations.
“Back then, everyone had a farm, so everyone raised a garden and everyone raised a little bit of tobacco, and that’s gone now. There’s also less farmers out there now but bigger farms,” he said.
In the 1970s, Twyman Coleman sold the business to his sons, Ronnie Coleman Sr. and Dan Coleman, who changed the store’s name to Coleman and Sons Inc.
Ronnie Coleman said he was born and raised in the farm and agriculture business but before taking over his father’s store, he went to college, entered the military service and went on to work for Babcock & Wilcox.
Ronnie Coleman said he has met a lot of people in the store who he wouldn’t have met working in a factory and enjoys hearing about their families and learning what issues they are having on their own property.
“It’s an interest to me,” he said. “It might bore some people, but it entertains me.”
He said running the business with his family has been satisfying and he has enjoyed working to stay ahead of the curve when the business changes.
“Over the years some things have changed in this industry, but we’ve been lucky enough that we’ve been able to change with it,” he said. “The way of farming has changed a lot, a lot of chemicals have been introduced, seed has a lot of genetic alternations to them. It’s enough to keep you on your toes.”
Ron Coleman, who has worked at the store off and on since he was 14, took over ownership in 2008 and changed the name to what it is now. He still works alongside his father, who works just about every day until noon.
The store sells bulk fertilizer and feed, plants, chemicals, rat poisons and repellents, hardware tools and most other farming and lawn needs in its showroom.
“Generally the same things that worked back then still work now,” Ron Coleman said, referring to the way things have changed from his father’s time at the helm to his own.
“Occasionally you get new technology, like Roundup, which changed everything in terms of chemicals because it got so cheap. That was huge," he said, referring to a major brand of herbicide.
Customers have mostly stayed the same except for when a wave of new faces come through every once in a while when a new trend comes along advertising for cleaner eating, Coleman said.
“When they start advertising how much healthier it is to eat out of a garden, that type of lifestyle, the whole do things for yourself, people will get hot on garden seed when they see stuff like that,” he said.
He remembers before the year 2000 hit, people were storing heirloom seeds that could be saved for a while in fear that with a new century would bring a shortage of food.
“Any kind of threat like that, people start more gardens and then they veer away from it after it subsides,” he said.
He said during the coronavirus pandemic, sales have especially risen for garden seed and vegetable trays, and he has seen people in the store from as far as Cumberland County, which is two counties away.
Duane Gilliam, an Appomattox resident who co-owns the Lynchburg Livestock Market, has been a customer of Coleman Farm Supply for more than 20 years and goes there for various items on a weekly basis.
His purchases include cattle feed, cattle medicine, hardware and tools, and barbed wire and other fencing materials.
“Ron and Ronnie are always helpful, and if they don’t have what you’re looking for they make an effort to go out and find it for you,” he said. “At the end of the year they give you a yearly summary of purchases, which is helpful for tax preparations. They’re just very friendly and super convenient.”
Gilliam is on a first-name basis with the management and employees of the store, which is not uncommon, as Ron Coleman said he knows about 95% of customers who walk inside.
“It’s a very friendly, small-town-store kind of atmosphere, and that always makes you feel more comfortable,” Gilliam said.
As far as being a part of a legacy and continuing what his grandfather started, Ron Coleman said he doesn’t think of the store like that very often.
“I know that’s the way it is, but it was more of just taking the job and helping the customers as much as you can,” he said.
