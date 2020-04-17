Each year, budding entrepreneurs gather together in Lynchburg once a week for nine weeks in hopes of shaping and refining a business idea into reality.
This year, seven of them are still doing just that through the city’s Co.starters program but, for the first time, are adapting to learning by way of Zoom, a video conferencing platform that has become more popular during the coronavirus pandemic.
Co.starters, run by the city’s economic development office, aims to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources, tools and relationships to turn a business idea into action.
Graduates include Mrs. Joy's Absolutely Fabulous Treats, Speakertree Records and Golf Park Coffee Co.
Opportunity Lynchburg, run by the Lynchburg Economic Development Authority, launched Co.starters in 2016.
So far, around 100 businesses have graduated from the program. Some started their businesses right away after attending. Others came in with a business already launched but wanted to learn how to grow it.
The program is run in the style of a “cohort” instead of a classroom. Each cohort consists of no more than 15 people.
Emelyn Gwynn, Lynchburg’s experience manager, who also manages the Co.starters program, said the program began in person the first week of March and she was excited for the program to enter its fifth year with a lot of hype.
“We were really trying to do it big this year,” she said. “We did the first class in person and then everything hit.”
The program hit pause for a week to see how things would play out with the virus before making the decision to move everything online for the first time ever.
The program started out with 13 businesses this year, Gwynn said, but seven of those have continued on with the virtual classes.
“It’s neat we had so many people hang in there,” she said. “It’s supposed to be a fun class to do in person. They work together and talk. “It’s definitely different but we’re still trying to make it engaging and fun.”
Gwynn said the format of the classes are the same and speakers still come by way of Zoom each week to speak to the participants.
“We’ve been able to pretty much keep the content the way it’s meant to be taught and we’re trying to implement some fun new things. If someone doesn’t talk as much, we try to focus in on them and do a case study on their business to get them more engaged,” she said.
Anthony Andrews, a facilitator for the program alongside Jawansa Hall, said the change to virtual learning has been eye-opening, especially in a time where the community is adjusting to new social norms.
“We really looked forward to meeting with our participants in person and providing that classroom interaction,” he said. “And even though it may have felt as a bit of a disappointment initially, we quickly embraced this new way of teaching and we have been more than blessed to have our participants continue with us on this journey.”
Facilitators have to teach with more energy, create virtual breakout rooms for participants, play songs from Spotify during five-minute breaks and adjust to the etiquette of using a mute button.
But there’s a silver lining, Andrews joked — the program hasn’t had to blow the budget on dinner and snacks each Monday night when classes are held.
“But in all seriousness, it has been different, but great at the same time," he said. "No one has had to tie up their evening in travel and have been able to still spend time with family while being in class. Who’s to say that there isn’t another family member in the participant's home listening to our weekly lesson and learning about launching a business which would benefit the Lynchburg economy? We welcome all ideas and concepts. And I’m sure the participants have used COVID as a launchpad for online goods and services.”
Amy Corbett, co-owner of Belong Here — which offers Airbnb consultations, design & set up, and management — said her goal by the end of Co.starters is to improve on what she is already doing and is working on solidifying her business model and communicating her brand.
“I had just finished my first year of Belong Here, and not having a background in business made it feel like I was somehow trying to build an airplane while it was already in the air. As a new entrepreneur, I was overwhelmed with handling the amount of business coming my way, and I knew Co.starters would help give me the support, training, and confidence I needed,” she said.
She initially was disappointed when the class moved online, but never thought about dropping the program and felt it would still provide her help with running her small business, even from online.
“It was discouraging to see that several people in our class needed to drop out for various reasons when the program went online, but having a smaller group has been nice to allow more time to get to know the other participants, ask questions, and seek advice as we're working through the program,” Corbett said.
During this unusual time, Co.starters has been the perfect incubation time to focus on her business, Corbett said.
“It's given me time to reflect upon and dream about the future of Belong Here so that when the city opens back up, we'll be ready to hit the ground running,” she said.
Marjette Upshur, director of economic development, said the virtual program shows positive things can still take place and businesses need to be prepared for the recovery when current restrictions on businesses are lifted.
“We need all of the community to understand we want their assistance when this lifts in helping these local entrepreneurs come back strong,” she said. “It’s so overwhelming and there’s so much to navigate in how you respond to this and how you react. The truth is, you have got to be prepared for when we come out on the other side. We have to seize opportunities so the community can emerge stronger from this.”
She said the city is painfully aware of what its neighbors, friends and family are going through when it comes to the economic insecurity during this time.
“And they need to know that we have their backs,” she said. “They took the biggest hit during this and we will be steadfast in helping them come back. They still have choices and can be mindful of what you want your business to look like and what changes you need to make to have your business rise up.”
