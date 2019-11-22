In a growing digital shopping era, local businesses are thinking outside the box of their brick-and-mortar stores to band together to create unique shopping experiences for customers this holiday season and all year.
Stephanie Atkinson, owner of Gilded LYH at 1103 Church Street, held a collaborative event Thursday evening with Benaiah Prints and Nomad Coffee for people to come and screenprint their own mailable holiday cards as well as get a cup of coffee. A portion of the proceeds went toward Miriam's House.
Atkinson said she wanted to promote fellowship and downtown businesses by hosting the event at her shop.
“These kinds of events add another facet of community engagement,” she said. “Small businesses have to consistently do more to keep foot traffic in an online world.”
She said several of the downtown businesses may sell T-shirts, for example, and customers will be more likely to come downtown to purchase a T-shirt instead of going online.
Years ago she realized in order to grow her customer base in a brick-and-mortar business, she was going to have to offer an experience through events to build community relationships.
“In order to do that, it takes all of us,” she said. “Instead of just putting up a sale sign, we need to do more and we need more businesses to do that. People do believe in buying local and shopping small and everyone who does this print is becoming a maker. They are doing it themselves and making their own product and in turn it teaches the customer about where products are made.”
Ashley Kershner, executive director of the Downtown Lynchburg Association, said business collaboration is an important component in a healthy and thriving downtown economy.
“I think it helps to remind shoppers that they are supporting locally owned businesses, and it provides a unique shopping experience,” she said.
Also held on Thursday evening, five downtown businesses -- Accents Flags & Gifts, Enchanted, Spearman Artisanry, Heritage Connection, Shay’s and Beeswax Candle -- teamed up for a “Holiday Sunset Shopping” evening to attract customers for extended shopping hours.
Jenee Welsh, owner of Something Else Boutique on N. Bridge Street in Bedford, decided this year she wanted to offer something new to the slowly growing downtown area for Christmas.
She opened Sleigh All Day, a Christmas pop-up shop located at 110 N. Bridge Street, open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through December.
The shop has 11 local vendors who sell their own products as well as a bake shop. It offers kids events such as a photo booth and a visit from Santa at some point during the holidays.
“The goal is to bring more people into downtown Bedford and to give people a reason to shop here,” she said. “If there are four or five stores, it makes more sense for people to make the trip here.”
She never looks at area businesses as competition, she said. She thinks of them as a way to complement her own business.
“Positive energy brings positive results,” she said. “We should lift each other up. If they’re succeeding, then you’re succeeding.”
She ultimately hopes the shop provides a new experience for people who live in Bedford and can support their own local businesses.
“They can walk downtown where they pay their taxes instead of going to another county,” Welsh said. “It’s important for the community to have things to do within their own community.”
Over the last three years, the downtown businesses in Altavista have united to create three annual open house events a year during the spring, fall and at Christmas.
Lori Johnson, president of Altavista on Track, a Virginia Main Street program, said the businesses work together to ensure each is open during the days of the event and they each have something unique to contribute such as live music, food or sales.
“What they discovered by uniting for these annual events is working as a team increased their foot traffic in their stores, more social media shares and likes, but most importantly they increased revenue and gained new customers,” she said.
She said many locally owned businesses often operate with low marketing budgets or no budget at all and by uniting efforts for marketing, it makes the events successful.
“If you don't tell people why they should shop at your store and all that you have to offer and most importantly that you exist at all, you won't be successful,” she said.
With so many opportunities to shop online from the comfort of a consumer’s home, she said local businesses can take a hit in sales.
“While it may be higher cost to shop with a locally owned and operated business, they often carry unique items you cannot get anywhere else as well as their desire to create a relationship with the consumer to keep the consumer returning to shop,” she said. “We have to invest in our local communities to keep them alive.”
