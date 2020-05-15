Restaurant owners in the Hill City are begging customers to be patient and understanding as they prepare to slowly reopen today.
Inside dining and drink service still will not be allowed, but Gov. Ralph Northam said restaurants that have a permit to serve food and drinks on an outdoor patio can do so at 50% capacity.
Jeremy Hardison, medical director for Centra Critical Care and Neurosciences, said during a webinar hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance on Wednesday he is worried there will be a seesaw effect from the reopening and more coronavirus cases will arise.
“As you open up, you’re naturally going to see an increase in the number of people who have the disease,” he said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we have to close down again.”
Hardison said he worries the vast majority of the Lynchburg population hasn’t been exposed to the virus.
“This is just round one,” he said. “There’s bound to be an increase in local prevalence. With social distancing and people wearing masks, I hope the numbers won’t be so bad that they’ll be overwhelming. I hope we’ve seen the worst.”
Kevin Labor, general manager at Neighbors Place, 104 Paulette Circle, said since the restaurant closed to dine-in services in March, staff members have taken advantage of revamping the restaurant and preparing for its reopening.
The entire restaurant has been cleaned from top to bottom, tables resurfaced and booths revinyled.
“Obviously we’re in a different world now with sanitation but we’re getting back to what we normally do,” he said. “We would love to let everyone in but we have to ask patrons for patience as we adhere to these rules.”
He hopes the state can enter into Phase Two in June, when patrons may be allowed to dine inside, which would bring capacity up to 60% in the restaurant. Today’s reopening will put the restaurant at 25% capacity.
The restaurant had to furlough about 63 staff members for the past two months, but half of them are back to begin working this weekend.
“It’s a little difficult. The government is giving awesome assistance to our employees and service industry employees in Lynchburg don’t make $1,000 a week, so half our staff is coming back and the other half are waiting it out,” Labor said.
The restaurant has two front patios and a back patio, and is spacing out tables to be 6 feet apart. Labor said he is allowed to have 109 customers at the restaurant at a time during this phase, with about 70 people on the back patio and 40 on the front.
He said he has gotten several calls from customers asking to make reservations, but like many other restaurants, it is seating on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“We’re extremely excited and have missed our guests,” Labor said. “We’re planning to do a big thank you to this community. They have been outstanding and have blown my own expectations of the business we have down. They have really taken care of us. Lynchburg has responded and responded incredibly.”
Staff at The Water Dog, 1016 Jefferson St., were busy prepping the patio at the restaurant Thursday and extending their outdoor service into part of the Riverfront Park to be able to serve more customers with social distancing guidelines.
Owner Dave Henderson said instead of the patio offering full service, customers instead can order food and drinks from a wait staff member and then pick up their food from the outdoor bar when it’s ready.
“Our approach is more of a self-serve model,” he said.
Customers also will be seated on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“To help mitigate health and safety aspects, congregating is going to be an issue and getting people in and out of the restrooms is complicated, so we’ve purchased additional Porta Potty’s to be located outside and will be available to help with traffic,” Henderson said.
He said he doesn’t know what to expect from customers but hopes they show understanding and patience.
“We know to a degree that people have cabin fever and want to get out,” Henderson said. “We just want to manage crowd expectations. Again, this is all new for us and we’re trying to prepare and do the best we can. These restaurants are trying their best to get back to normal and it’s a process.”
Cary McFadden, owner of Iron and Ale, 106 Cornerstone St., said staff was scrambling Thursday to prepare for reopening.
It is setting up tables in a lot next door, which the restaurant owns, to serve more customers while social distancing 6 feet apart. The restaurant has the capacity to serve 130 guests at 50% capacity outside.
“This is a whole new animal for us,” she said. “I think it will be enough of a hurdle just handing it all. We may ultimately do reservations but for now it’s first-come, first-serve and customers can’t stand and congregate on sidewalks; they will have to wait in cars.”
Each table will receive a disposable menu and salt and pepper packs. On Thursday, McFadden said she worked on buying more hand sanitizer, which she said has been difficult. Employees are required to wear masks and wash their hands every 15 minutes.
“We’re excited to have everybody back and we at least have this stage in front of us,” she said. “We hope everyone just understands and is patient with us. If it rains, it will change everything for us. We have 80-some seats that are not under cover so if it rains, it’s a whole other ballgame.”
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.