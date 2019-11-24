Slot car racing fanatics are dusting off old equipment after the competitive hobby that was popular in the 1960s but sputtered out has found its way back to Appomattox County this year.
Mach 1 Raceway in Spout Spring opened in mid-October and is a slot car raceway that races 1/24-scale cars on slotted wooden tracks powered by electricity. It offers weekly races, car and controller rentals, as well as birthday party rentals.
The raceway is in a 3,000-square-foot former floor and cabinet shop located off U.S. 460.
Slot car racing is a hobby that uses electric-powered cars operated by a hand controller. Eight people typically race at a time.
The raceway features three separate tracks: a 60-foot oval track, a dragstrip and soon to come, a 155-foot king track which currently is being restored.
Owner B.J. Carter said he hopes customers find fun and happiness in a family environment at the raceway.
“I hope to be here a long time and can provide joy to this generation, and when today's kids grow up, I hope they say, 'I remember racing when I was a kid with my dad or mom,'” he said.
He said slot racing can close the gap between generations and build new friendships.
“I met two of my closest friends at a slot car track 20-plus years ago and they both were here to support me on opening day,” he said.
He said it has been amazing to see the amount of people come through the doors who used to race 50 years ago and haven’t since.
“Most of us, we’re not going to be NASCAR drivers, we can’t afford even the late-model cars, and in comparison to that type of racing this is a fairly cheap way to get into racing and it gets those competitive juices going,” he said.
Carter and his 17-year-old daughter, Catherine, run the raceway together. Carter said it warms his heart to see her enjoying the hobby like he does.
Catherine Carter has been racing for eight months and said what attracts her to slot cars is it feels like real racing in NASCAR.
“I love the intensity of being beside someone and racing beside them and against them,” she said. “The people I’ve met throughout this hobby made me love it more and more."
Catherine Carter works as the assistant manager and said she enjoys working alongside her father because it feels like home.
“It’s entertaining, fun and I enjoy it here spending time with him. I end up learning a lot from him and I’m a daddy’s girl,” she said.
B.J. Carter said though it looks like a pretty easy task to accomplish, slot car racing does require some skill.
“Your hand control controls your gas and brakes and you can’t hold it wide open, you gotta develop the skill to know when to let up before getting into a turn,” he said.
The makeup of the car makes a big difference as well, he said, and oftentimes one of the biggest draws to the hobby is being able to engineer and set up the car from scratch.
Mach 1 also offers a retail shop that sells parts and cars.
Jason Henderson, an Appomattox resident, and his son Timothy, 12, race slot cars just about every weekend together.
After Carter got him into the hobby last year, Henderson said the three of them would go to a private track where races were held monthly.
“It’s awesome,” Henderson said. “Before slot cars, I was into car shows and working on antique trucks. My son liked it but couldn’t get into it. Now that we’ve got into this, he can enjoy it and after seeing the thrill on his face, I didn’t care if I slot car raced because he picked up on it so good.”
He said it’s the adrenaline rush that keeps him coming back each week.
“You can do it without spending the money it takes to get in a real race car and drive,” he said.
Before Mach 1 opened, Henderson would have to travel to North Carolina or Tennessee to attend a public slot car race.
“Now its five minutes from my house and we can go any day of the week,” he said.
