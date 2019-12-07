In its fourth year, the Appomattox Christmas Market, held and hosted by the Appomattox Christian Academy, was in full swing Saturday.
The market is one of the school’s biggest fundraisers of the year, teacher and organizer Lisa Blunt said.
“A lot of people do Christmas shopping for the holidays and it’s a good way for vendors and shoppers to come together to experience a variety of crafts and talents,” she said.
The event included food trucks outside and more than 50 vendors who sold items like homemade crafts, scarves, hats, gloves, ceramics, wreaths and food.
Second-year vendor, Deirdre Westerhoff, owner of Four Kids Fudge in Farmville, said the market is a true Christmas shop.
“There’s something here for everyone on your list whether you need a small, inexpensive gift or a very nice, handcrafted item,” she said. “This is a very classy show.”
She said during a time when everything is moving very quickly, it is nice to come into the market and meet new people and have shoppers appreciate local artisans.
Heather Burrill, a Concord resident, has come to the market for three years now and enjoys supporting it because both of her children attend the school.
She usually volunteers for the market, but this was her first year shopping at the event. She said it has become a Christmas tradition to attend the show.
“There’s so much stuff to look at, there’s a wide variety of local crafts and people bring in stuff they made by hand,” she said. “It’s so nice to see all the local people coming out, too. It’s neat to get them all under one roof.”
Head of School, Stacey Torrence, said one of the main reasons the school wanted to start the market was because the event matches the school's passion in being involved in the community.
“We’re trying to provide an opportunity for the community to share in the gifts and talents that everyone has,” she said.
