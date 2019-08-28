Eligible Appalachian Power customers in Virginia will receive a one-time credit to return $22 million in savings associated with federal corporate tax reform, according to a news release APCo sent Wednesday.
A residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month could see a credit of about $22.50, which will be deducted in this month's billing cycle from the customer's current charges.
Currently, the estimated bill for a Virginia residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours in a month is $110.79.
The credit will be shown on a customer's bill under Line Item Charges as "PUR-2018-00054-One Time Tax Credit."