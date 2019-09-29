As vaping, electronic cigarettes and associated products come under fire nationally, and the Trump administration talks of a proposed ban on some elements of the industry, local businesses that sell the products are fighting back amid fear of closure.
President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced earlier this month the federal government will move to ban all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco flavor. Walmart said it will phase out e-cigarette sales in its stores, citing "growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty" over sales of the products. Popular e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs said last week it will stop advertising its products in the United States and its chief executive officer is stepping down as state and federal regulators examine cases of lung disease apparently linked to vaping.
But business owners in the Lynchburg area who sell vaping products say e-cigarettes are safer than smoking tobacco and their products have helped hundreds of people quit smoking.
Aries Grey, owner of Five Star Vape Supply on Village Highway in Rustburg, has run his business for five years selling typical nicotine vaping products, such as vape pens and a variety of flavored liquids. As a smoker of 25 years with two grandfathers who died of lung cancer and a mother who smoked, Grey said he had tried everything to quit until discovering vaping in 2013.
“I had realized I would never be able to quit smoking. I had sunk so low and failed so many times I had accepted that I would die from lung cancer,” he said.
Two weeks after starting to vape, he had completely quit his 25-year smoking addiction. So, he set out on a mission to bring vaping products into his community.
“To help free them from the shackles of Big Tobacco and do something to honor of all of those who have lost someone they loved to lung cancer from smoking,” he said.
Vaping is the common term for using e-cigarettes. The products work by heating a liquid to produce an aerosol that users inhale into their lungs. The liquid, sometimes called e-liquid or juice, typically contains nicotine and can have various flavors, such as sweet or sour fruits, or a flavor similar to regular tobacco.
Grey said the Royal College of Physicians — a United Kingdom-based global association of doctors aimed at improving the practice of medicine — stated in 2016 vaping is at least 95% safer than smoking. He said vaping has no tar, which is the main compound in cigarettes that builds up and causes cancer. He said his shop has helped hundreds of former smokers quit.
“We as an industry are fighting to remain here to be an option for those that do and eventually want to give it a second chance and those who are interested in switching to a healthier alternative,” Grey said.
Adam Al-Masry, store manager of Gorilla Vapes on Forest Road, said there is a “very real fear” associated with the proposed bans in the country. This past Wednesday, a Gorilla Vapes store closed down in Massachusetts after the state issued a four-month ban on all sales of vaping products.
“It was like a hurricane. People came in and bought everything,” Al-Masry said. “That’s the worst-case scenario, to outright ban everything. You can’t run a business when all your product has been banned for four months.”
“As for the flavor ban, they go hand in hand,” Al-Masry said. “Whether you ban everything or flavors only, flavors are 98 percent of our juice sales. It’s a very minuscule amount of people who just want tobacco flavors.”
The proposed ban sets a precedent, he said, that the only way to inhale nicotine legally is to smoke cigarettes.
All vape businesses are FDA-regulated, he said, and all businesses have to submit their ingredients to the FDA before selling them.
“We’re a family business. If we were killing people, we would close our business,” he said.
Gorilla Vapes is pushing content on social media as well as giving out pamphlets in its store about vaping and the misconceptions surrounding it.
“This all came up less than a month ago. As soon as Trump said something, that’s when it really hit the media,” he said.
Recent developments such as the Trump administration's proposal come as the number of people in the U.S. with lung diseases linked to vaping has risen to 805, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 12 people have died. The CDC said Friday a majority of the lung issues have been linked to illicit products containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, one of the main ingredients in marijuana.
Friday's finding by the CDC echoed an opinion voiced by Jennifer Francis Beam, a resident of Campbell County, who has been vaping since she decided to quit smoking three years ago.
“The media has wildly overblown what's being said about vaping. It is the illegal THC cartridges that are making people sick, not good respectable merchants that have helped so many stop smoking,” she said.
Meanwhile, the CDC says smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths in the U.S. each year.
In Virginia, Central Virginia Health District Senior Epidemiologist Haley Evans said investigations are ongoing and there are no answers yet regarding whether vaping can be lethal. As of Sept. 24, there have been 13 confirmed cases, 10 probable cases, and no reported deaths associated with this cluster of illness in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Evans said the people who have been hospitalized due to a serious lung injury have reported using e-liquids from various places including street vendors and vape stores. Some reported using products containing THC and some reported using only nicotine products.
“There’s not one product or one model or one delivery system that is unique to this cluster of serious lung injuries associated with vaping,” she said.
Because investigations have not pinpointed a specific cause of the damage, the Virginia Department of Health is recommending everyone stop vaping until it knows more.
“For individuals who are addicted to nicotine or cannot stop vaping, we ask them to self-monitor for illnesses or if they develop chest pain or coughing,” Evans said.
Casey Ramey, a Forest resident, said he is not in favor of vaping and tries to tell his friends who vape the dangers of it. Earlier this year, he attended a presentation by Dr. Michelle Peace from Virginia Commonwealth University about the history and development of vaping pens along with the health concerns associated with vaping.
“There are little to no regulations on vaping currently,” he said. “Unregulated sales of vaping oils means a person doesn't know what they are really getting. Not everything people vape is healthy.”
Ramey said he thinks vaping needs to be curbed in the country until more studies can be done.
“When there is a salmonella outbreak, there is a recall. Same with any other health concern in the country. Certainly this falls into a nationwide health concern," he said.
