The parent company of First National Bank, based in Altavista, reported Thursday a third-quarter profit of $1.043 million, or 67 cents per basic and diluted share, up 64% from a profit of $636,000, or 42 cents per basic share and 41 cents per diluted share, during the same quarter last year.
Total assets for Pinnacle Bankshares at the end of the third quarter were $481.63 million, up from $470.61 million at the end of 2018. Total deposits were $431.34 million, up from $425.28 million at the end of 2018. Stockholder equity rose to $46.3 million.
"We are pleased to continue our record performance this year by reporting the highest nine month net income in Pinnacle's history," President and CEO Todd Hall said in a news release. The released highlighted the nine-month profit of $3.71 million.
The company's net interest margin for the third quarter was 4.05%, up from 3.78% during the same quarter the year before. Generally, net interest margin is the difference between interest a bank earns on loans and what it pays out on deposits.
In September, Pinnacle Bankshares announced it had recruited a senior vice president and market leader for Charlottesville, Michael D. Lyster, which the company said is the first step in establishing a presence in that market. The bank plans to open a loan production office "in the near future" and set up a full-service branch in the next few years.
Pinnacle Bankshares paid a dividend of 14 cents per share Sept. 6 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 23.
Founded in 1908, First National Bank operates branches in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Pittsylvania, including two in the town of Altavista. The company opened its 10th location in May in downtown Lynchburg.
