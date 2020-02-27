Redevelopment of downtown Lynchburg's circa-1930s iconic Allied Arts building is underway and soon will be home to more than three dozen market-rate condominiums.
The entire project will cost about $8 million. Demolition began last year and construction should be complete by the end of this year.
Roanoke-based Altus Group acquired the art deco-style building at 725 Church St. about the same time it acquired the Virginian Hotel across the street in 2015, with a plan to temporarily use it for extra parking for the hotel and a goal of developing it later.
The ground floor will have about 4,000 square feet of commercial space, while 38 residential condos will take up the remainder of the building, according to Blair Godsey, a partner with Altus Group. The condos primarily will be one- and two-bedroom units with some larger units on the higher floors. He said units will range from 700 to 3,000 square feet.
Godsey said he began considering the redevelopment of the Allied Arts building toward the end of construction on the hotel, which concluded in 2018.
“It’s an iconic building not just for Lynchburg but for the region and arguably the country,” he said of the site.
Godsey is also redeveloping the iconic Carter Glass building at 863 Church St., which will soon be home to CloudFit Software.
He said before the condominiums at the redeveloped Allied Arts building are put up for sale, the spaces will be available for rent as apartments.
Historically, the building has been used for law offices and other business space. Until recently, James J. Angel, an attorney, was using the building for office space. Godsey said Angel has moved out during construction but will move back in once it is complete.
The building was originally designed by Stanhope Johnson during the Great Depression, and with its 17 stories some people have come to know it as a baby Empire State Building, as the two are similar in style.
At the time of its completion in 1931, the building towered over others downtown. Although it was later surpassed in height by what is now the Bank of the James building, it still remains one of the most dominant elements of Lynchburg’s skyline.
Jim Dumminger, an architect with CJMW Architecture working on the design of the building, said it has been a wonderful opportunity.
“When you come across the John Lynch Bridge from Madison Heights, that’s one of the things you see on the skyline,” he said. “You’re presented with buildings like the Academy Center of the Arts, the Bank of the James and the Allied Arts building. It’s all laid out on the hill as your climb up from the river bottom.”
The Allied Arts building is without a doubt one of the most iconic landmarks in the city, with its greenstone base from local quarries. The stone is heavily used on both the interior and exterior of the building.
Godsey said there is a lot of demolition to take place in the building while also maintaining some of the historic features. The building will have all new mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems as well as about 560 new windows.
“We’re trying to play off the art deco architectural design theme that the original architect had in mind,” he said. “Considering it was an office building for 80, 90 years, a lot of the historic features that were here initially have been taken out over the years, so what few historic spaces we have remaining are on the first and second floor.”
Ashley Kershner, executive director of the Downtown Lynchburg Association, said she is pleased Godsey and his team are undertaking the restoration of the building.
“Preservation of architectural gems like the Allied Arts building is so important, and by bringing that building back to life as a mixed-use development, he will also be enriching downtown’s growing ecosystem,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.