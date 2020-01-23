In the time leading up to the approval of the Pittsylvania County zoning ordinance, which was passed in January 1991, Kenneth Talbott was a vocal opponent of it. He felt it contradicted the American dream the Founding Fathers held: the idea that individuals can do with their properties as they see fit.
Nonetheless, less than two months after the ordinance was passed he was appointed to and agreed to serve on the newly created board of zoning appeals.
“The reason I joined originally was to see that it was done correctly, since I was opposed to it,” he said.
Now Talbott, the lone charter member remaining and incumbent chairman for the past 28 years, is completing his 30th and final year in a thankless position that has been full of conflict resolution.
The board of zoning appeals is a quasi-judicial body with the primary job of deciding cases for special use permits in a way that allows “for the orderly and controlled development of the County,” according to the zoning ordinance. The goal of the monthly meetings, Talbott said, is to allow property owners to do what they want with their property while still satisfying the zoning requirements put forth in the ordinance, and hopefully, without making the neighbors too angry.
A Pittsylvania County native, Talbott was able to return to the Gretna area as an engineering manager after nearly two decades spent in college and working around the world, including stints in South Carolina, Scotland, Brussels and Germany. After managing product development for a manufacturing firm in Lynchburg, Talbott concluded his career consulting and teaching engineering courses at Danville Community College.
To serve on the board of zoning appeals, Talbott said, one must possess patience, strong communication skills and an obsession with solving conflicts.
Allen Easely, who has been on the board for 25 years, the majority of those spent as vice chairman, described Talbott as fair, willing to listen, knowledgeable and always prepared.
“I’d say that being chairman for 29 years speaks for itself,” he said.
The board of zoning appeals only can legally consider facts presented during public hearings, which prevents members from listening to residents complaining or nudging outside of a public hearing.
When someone comes forth with a request for a special use permit, the case first goes before the planning commission, which then provides a recommendation to the board of zoning appeals. The board is obligated to consider every possible negative effect and impose conditions that would mitigate those impacts. If no conditions could mitigate negative effects or ensure the proposed project is up to code, no special use permit will be granted.
“You got a group of people that really want it ... then you have another group, usually the neighbors, that say ‘no, not in my backyard,’” he said. “Often we end up making everybody angry.”
In other words, it’s a thankless job, one where Talbott said the board members generally don’t hear much post-decision feedback either way. Over the years, some of the most contentious cases have involved quarries, race tracks, mud bogs, four-wheel trails and neighborhood car garages.
One of the reasons that zoning is beneficial is that it allows beneficial things that aren’t explicitly or inherently allowed to happen, Talbott said.
“The zoning process, it’s in there as a safety valve,” he said.
Meetings don’t usually go much longer than an hour or two, but a September meeting with two cases — one concerning an ATV trail in Keeling and the other a women’s addiction recovery facility in Cascade — dragged on for four hours with dozens of people speaking.
Throughout the meeting, Talbott repeatedly attempted to steer the conversation back to the issue at hand by reminding speakers to be brief and provide facts related to zoning issues, as opposed to the merit of the two establishments.
Members serve for five-year terms and are appointed to the board by a judge from the Pittsylvania County Circuit Court, said Karen Hayes, deputy director of community development. She said Talbott’s knowledge of the ordinances and fairness have kept “the board directed on the correct path.”
“He’s been on the board so long … he knows how to keep us from having any appeals filed against the board,” she said.
Once he completes his term on the board of zoning appeals, Talbott will be fully retired — he stepped down from his career in 2010. After working on every continent save Antarctica during his career, Talbott is fine with the idea of laying low and spending time with family in the United States.
“If I never get on another airplane, I’ll be very happy,” he said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
