Oftentimes when we think about the holiday season, we think of spending time with family -- and spending money.
Local photographer Leah Stauffer is using her talents this year to help families save money. This weekend she will open The Christmas Studio, a one-day event for which nearly 90 families have signed up to have their family photos taken by a professional photographer for free. Registration for the 10-minute photo shoots ended a few weeks ago.
Area businesses have joined her to offer free services such as coffee, food, music, hair, makeup and event design.
Stauffer, 25, had been taking photos as a staff photographer for Liberty University and the families and children she photographed often would want to know how to access them.
“They would say, ‘These are the only professional photos we have,’” she said. “I just watched the value and importance of these photos to families and grandparents throughout the years.
She emailed local vendors she knew and asked if they would be willing to help her with The Christmas Studio. Within two hours she had a venue, a DJ and someone who would provide coffee and doughnuts.
“Everyone had a resounding ‘yes,’” she said. “There were no hesitations or questions. Eventually I had to turn businesses away to keep it where we’re at. I didn’t expect it. Everyday I’m still so shocked people said yes.”
Daniel Coco, owner of the White Hart Café at 1208 Main Street, said he believes "community happens over coffee"and when he was approached about the event, he asked himself if it was something that aligned with what the business stood for.
“And we believe it absolutely does,” he said. “We will be providing coffee for this event and we couldn't be more excited to do so. We are excited about this especially because these opportunities don't come around as often as you would think, and we love doing things that align with our mission because that is why we are in business.”
Lauren McQuillan, with Max & Dexter Event Design, will be styling the sets where the photos will be taken on Sunday. She styles events, people and spaces for a living.
“Pretty events are fun, but I believe that no matter how you’re gifted, you are given the opportunity to point to Jesus with your skills,” she said. “How cool to do this and bless families in the process. Jesus changes everything, so I want the chance to give that good news to as many as possible. Generosity is one of the primary ways we are set up to have eternal impact.”
On her website, Stauffer said the photos are free of charge. The event is intended for families who can not afford professional photos and Stauffer asked applicants to be considerate of those parameters when registering. Stauffer said she hopes other photographers join the bandwagon next year and do their own Christmas Studios in their own cities.
After the photo shoot, which will be held at the Tresca on 8th at 724 Commerce St., families will receive two photos and an online gallery.
“The main thing I want is for these families to feel loved and served in a different way than service typically comes,” she said. “Photos are something families can cherish for a lifetime, plus they get to meet new people, have their hair and makeup done and just feel special.”
