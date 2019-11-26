A.C. Moore

All A.C. Moore stores will close, and some will reopen next year as Michaels stores, the parent company of A.C. Moore announced.

The company, New Jersey-based Nicole Crafts, operates more than 140 A.C. Moore arts-and-crafts supply retail stores in the country. Up to 40 of the stores will reopen as Michaels stores after The Michaels Companies assumes their leases.

In Lynchburg, there is an A.C. Moore store in the Wards Crossing West shopping center and a Michaels store in the Wards Crossing shopping center; the two are about half a mile apart.

"Plans for closing specific A.C. Moore locations will be shared in the upcoming weeks on our website," A.C. Moore CEO Anthony Piperno said in a news release Monday. "While we will stop accepting further online orders as of today, we will ship any previously placed orders in the ordinary course."

Piperno added, "While it was a difficult decision for us, this transaction will result in a group of stores reopening under the Michaels banner subject to negotiations with landlords— allowing teams to continue serving the brand's loyal customers and employ our valued team members in those locations.  We believe the transaction was the best option for our employees, customers, vendors, landlords, and other key stakeholders and thank them for their many years of support."

